More storms possible Thursday; Flash Flood Watch for DC region

Some of us will wake up to the rumbling of thunder and more heavy downpours again this Thursday morning.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says the unsettled weather pattern continues this afternoon and evening as a stalled frontal boundary draped over the region continues to focus scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain in the region.

The ground is saturated and flash flooding will continue to be the biggest risk with any storms so please use caution if you travel today.

Temperatures will be cooler than previous days as a result only topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

