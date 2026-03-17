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Rare sunrise aligns with Tomb of Unknown Soldier

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Updated  March 17, 2026 7:54am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington National Cemetery is offering a rare chance to witness a sunrise perfectly aligning with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The moment came Tuesday morning and marks the tomb’s 100th anniversary year.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, first dedicated in 1921, remains Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic and revered memorial.

Rare sunrise aligns with Tomb of Unknown Soldier

The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington National Cemetery and FOX 5 reporting.

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