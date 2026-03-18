House Committee weighs proposal to eliminate DC traffic cameras

The Brief A House committee is considering a proposal to eliminate D.C.’s traffic camera program. Supporters call the system a revenue trap. City leaders say the cameras improve safety.



The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday is considering a proposal that would eliminate Washington, D.C.’s traffic camera program.

What we know:

Supporters call it an effort to curb what they describe as a revenue‑driven system, and opponents argue it would undermine road safety.

The markup is expected to be debated and likely advanced out of committee under the Republican majority.

The District operates more than 500 automated enforcement cameras, generating more than $267 million in revenue. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the program contributed to a 52% drop in traffic fatalities last year.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who introduced the measure, has labeled the system a "revenue trap" and seeks to end both speed cameras and the city’s no‑right‑turn‑on‑red rule.

Federal transportation agencies consider speed cameras a proven safety tool, and nearly half of U.S. states allow some form of automated enforcement.

If approved by the committee, the bill would need to be scheduled for a House vote before heading to the Senate.