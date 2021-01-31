More snow arriving in time for a messy Monday morning commute

February starts off with a wintry mix for the Monday morning commute.

Expect freezing rain and rain through about 1pm as temps hover above the freezing mark.

The precip will change over to snow with about 1-1 1/2" for DC, Gaithersburg and points North could see around 1-3 inches of snow.

Meanwhile an area low pressure will develop off the coast becoming a Nor’ Easter as it approaches the mid Atlantic and Northeast with higher snow totals.

Monday will also bring gusty NE winds with gust up to 30 mph. The snow will come to an end Tuesday morning with gusty winds making it feel like the 20’s.