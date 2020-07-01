More heat and humidity Wednesday; afternoon thunderstorms possible
WASHINGTON - Another day of heat and humidity in the D.C. region with highs near 90 degrees.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says early rain in parts of the region will move out this morning. A stalled frontal boundary to the east could be the trigger point for possible showers and storms later this afternoon.
Expect temperatures in the 90s to finish the week and a hot Fourth of July Saturday with highs around 93 degrees and the chance for storms.
