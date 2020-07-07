More heat and humidity Tuesday, PM thunderstorms possible

The heat continues Tuesday and so does the chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We're already warm and humid early today, and we are headed into the upper 80s and low-90s again. The District will likely see a twelfth day in a row at or above 90 making this a notable heat wave. Combine that heat with the ongoing humidity and we expect heat index temperatures in the mid to upper-90s.

Advertisement

Scattered storms are possible again between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but there should be fewer than we saw on Monday.

Keep your cool as best you can. It stays hot through the weekend and most days will carry a storm threat.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5