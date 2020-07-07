More heat and humidity Tuesday, PM thunderstorms possible
WASHINGTON - The heat continues Tuesday and so does the chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms.
We're already warm and humid early today, and we are headed into the upper 80s and low-90s again. The District will likely see a twelfth day in a row at or above 90 making this a notable heat wave. Combine that heat with the ongoing humidity and we expect heat index temperatures in the mid to upper-90s.
Scattered storms are possible again between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but there should be fewer than we saw on Monday.
Keep your cool as best you can. It stays hot through the weekend and most days will carry a storm threat.
