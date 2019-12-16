Monday morning snow causing traffic delays, school closings across DC region

Light snow Monday morning is changing over to a wintry mix bringing school closings and delays and a messy morning commute.

Roads, bridges and overpasses are quickly becoming slick as sleet, freezing rain and rain develops. As temperatures rise by midday, the snow will all change over to a cold rain that will impact the evening commute with moderate to heavy bands. Drive with caution and check ahead for any flights you have especially if you are departing this morning!

Accumulations will be less than an inch for the D.C. metro area but heavier for the north and northwest with 2 inches or more -- even 3 to 6 inches far northwest where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Allegany and Mineral counties.

Elsewhere, Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Only rain is expected for lower southern Maryland.

Temperatures will be right around 40 degrees Monday. Expect delays and pack your patience as you head out! Looking ahead -- expect periods of rain Tuesday through the evening before it finally moves out. Look for warmer temperatures on Tuesday -- stay alert in these conditions and stay safe.

