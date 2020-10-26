Expand / Collapse search

Monday morning fog, drizzle and showers; mild, dry afternoon

WASHINGTON - A foggy and drizzly Monday morning with chilly temperatures to start the day across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says showers could stick around until late morning. Afternoon temperatures should rebound nicely with highs in the 60s, dry skies and some sunshine.

FOX 5 Weather forecast forMonday, October 26

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, October 26

Showers are possible each day this week with temperatures in the 60s and close to 70 degrees.

Get ready for a cold Halloween weekend with temperatures in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

