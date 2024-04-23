12-year-old charged with stealing multiple mopeds, cars in Northwest DC

The crime crisis among D.C.’s youth continues as police say a 12-year-old has been charged with multiple vehicle thefts.

According to police, the juvenile suspect stole two cars and two mopeds from various locations in Northwest D.C.

All of the vehicles have been recovered and the 12-year-old, who is from Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest (moped)

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest (vehicle)

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest (moped)

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at approximately 7:01 p.m., in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest (vehicle)

Police say security camera footage played a pivotal role in the arrest of the suspect and they are continuing to ask community members to purchase and register their home cameras through the District’s camera rebate program .

Detectives are continuing to search for additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.