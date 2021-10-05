Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday; scattered afternoon and evening showers
WASHINGTON - It feels like September 35th instead of October 5th!
It's a mild start in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. We can't rule out some isolated showers this morning or some areas of fog.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Once again this afternoon will be on the toasty side with temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80.
There will be a few showers and isolated storms around through the afternoon and evening hours, dissipating after sunset.
The rest of the work week is a bit unsettled as we keep it mild with a few showers possible each day.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement