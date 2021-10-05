Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday; scattered afternoon and evening showers

It feels like September 35th instead of October 5th!

It's a mild start in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. We can't rule out some isolated showers this morning or some areas of fog.

Once again this afternoon will be on the toasty side with temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80.

There will be a few showers and isolated storms around through the afternoon and evening hours, dissipating after sunset.

The rest of the work week is a bit unsettled as we keep it mild with a few showers possible each day.

