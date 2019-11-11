Mild Veterans Day with temperatures in the 60s

A salute to all Veterans today as we honor them for their service on Monday and the weather will be perfect! There will be many parades and outdoor activities Monday in neighborhoods across the D.C. region and the weather will be just right!

Dry with partly sunny skies with highs near 64 degree -- so definitely comfortable! Try to get out and enjoy it as changes are on the way!

Stay posted as rain and maybe some wet snow flakes that could arrive on Tuesday. No accumulation is expected as of now except maybe on grassy surfaces and the higher elevations.

On Tuesday night expect bitter cold temperatures as arctic air moves in and settles in for a couple days Bundle up in those dangerously cold conditions. Stay warm and safe!

