Mild Tuesday with temps in the mid-60s; scattered morning showers and possible evening thunderstorms

When it comes to temperatures, this really is going to be a Super Tuesday! Expect another mild afternoon with highs in the 60s -- but first things first -- expect to dodge some wet weather today too!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says scattered morning showers are possible although it won't rain all day.

The evening commute may feature more rain than the morning commute as showers look to stay mainly west during the AM hours. If we get some sunny breaks through the afternoon there could even be some widely scattered thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Any evening showers or storms taper off and as skies clear overnight when we expect temperatures to fall into the low 40s.

