Mild Thursday afternoon temps; rain arrives late night into Friday

A cold start but a milder Thursday afternoon ahead with temperatures in the 50s across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says clouds move in ahead of late-night rain showers that last into Friday morning. Moisture returns to our region making for a wet and cloudy Saturday.

It's not out of the question that a few snowflakes could be seen around the D.C. region early Sunday morning – but the chance is low, Mike says. Otherwise, Sunday afternoon will be windy and chilly with highs dropping into the 40s.

