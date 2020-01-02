Mild Thursday afternoon temps; rain arrives late night into Friday
WASHINGTON - A cold start but a milder Thursday afternoon ahead with temperatures in the 50s across the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says clouds move in ahead of late-night rain showers that last into Friday morning. Moisture returns to our region making for a wet and cloudy Saturday.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
It's not out of the question that a few snowflakes could be seen around the D.C. region early Sunday morning – but the chance is low, Mike says. Otherwise, Sunday afternoon will be windy and chilly with highs dropping into the 40s.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Check for power outages in DC region
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: