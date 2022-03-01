Mild start to March with highs near 60 degrees

A chilly and cloudy start to March across the D.C. region before milder temperatures move in this afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says Tuesday will start off with cold temperatures in the 30s before highs in the upper-50s – even close to 60 degrees in some parts of the area – move in.

A mild rest of the week is expected with a chance for morning rain Thursday. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on the way by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5