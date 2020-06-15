Mild Monday with highs in the upper-70s

Mild temperatures on Monday across the D.C. region with highs in the upper-70s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says some areas to the south of the District may see showers today. The chance for showers increases as we head into the week.

Summer officially begins this weekend on Saturday, June 20 with sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s.

