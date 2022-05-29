Memorial Day Weekend weather: Sunday brings clears skies and summer-like heat to DC region

The D.C. region is enjoying a pleasant stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend, so make sure to get out and enjoy it!

A high pressure system is hanging over the area leading to a clear and calm Sunday. The day will start off much cooler and less humid with temperatures in the 60s before highs top out in the low to mid 80s. The clear conditions will mean the region will get plenty of sunshine Sunday, so make sure to pack your sunscreen if you plan on being outside for long.

The skies will remain clear Sunday night and temperatures will dip back down into the 60s, setting up a pleasantly mild night.

Memorial Day Monday the summer-like heat makes a comeback, so it could be the perfect time to hit the pool! Temperatures Monday will climb to the 90s, where they will stay for the early part of next week. Tuesday will feel even more summer-like as the high humidity returns and temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s.

If you are searching for a place to cool off, it may be a good idea to head to the beach this holiday weekend! Temperatures in Ocean City, Maryland are expected to be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine for the next few days, setting up perfect conditions for anyone looking to beat the heat at the beach.