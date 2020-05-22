Memorial Day weekend starts with showers and mild temperatures in the 70s

Rain has arrived for our Friday but the trend is very nice for Memorial Day Weekend!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it won't rain all day, but through the morning there may be some embedded moderate to heavier downpours that could bring about a half to one inch of rain. There will be some drier hours through the afternoon, but scattered storms can't be ruled out between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Showers linger into the night. It will be mild with temperatures mainly in the low 70s.

Ready for Memorial Day Weekend? It looks dry and comfortable with Saturday being the warmest day near 80. Sunday and Monday are a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s. We appreciate all Veterans and honor those who gave their lives in service to our country.

