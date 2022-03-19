Last day of Winter brings warm temperatures; thunderstorms possible later Saturday

It may be the last day of Winter, but a big warm up is on the way Saturday.

Saturday started off with some clouds across the area, but they will be moving out throughout the morning. Temperatures Saturday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The temperatures mixed with the breaking clouds, will set the stage for a few isolated thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and into the night. The storms will not impact the entire D.C. region, so don't cancel your outdoor plans Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour may also be possible Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop overnight into the 40s for the last night of Winter.

Sunday ushers in Spring with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s, but the sunshine will be back out setting up a nice first day of Spring!

