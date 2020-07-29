July heat continues Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s; isolated storms possible

The record July 90s continue Wednesday! FOX 5’s Sue Palka says Tuesday we broke the record in D.C. for the most 90 degree days in July. The run of 90 plus temperatures continues today although it will be a bit less humid. Temperatures today will range from 90 to 94 degrees.

A cool front that touched off severe storms across southern Maryland and central

Virginia yesterday will continue to remain south of the metro area today. That takes the storm threat out of today’s forecast.

As we wind down this scorching month of July, we expect temperatures to ease back to the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week and the weekend.

