DC sets July heat record

After 26 days of temperatures over 90 degrees, the District has set a new July heat record.

D.C. hit the record around lunch time when the thermometer hit 91 degrees.

The previous record for July days with temperatures over 90 was set in the summer of 2011.

That year, D.C. recorded 25 days of sweltering 90-plus temperatures.

The heat has been a constant for DMV residents – many of whom are homebound by the novel coronavirus – despite long stretches of rainy days.

