January chill continues Tuesday with temps in the 30s; Saturday storm likely to bring rain to DC region

Bundle up as you head out the door Tuesday morning! Temperatures range from the upper teens to low 20s under sunny skies.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the wind is lighter throughout the day so while it's still a very cold day it will be easier to be outside. Afternoon temperatures will range from 34 to 38 degrees making it the second coldest day of January after Monday's 36 degrees. Overnight we're back in the teens to low 20s.

We are monitoring yet another weekend storm that as of now looks to primarily affect us on Saturday. The early outlook suggests cold rain with mountain snow but please continue to check back for updates as we get closer.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5