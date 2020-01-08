Icy patches, gusty winds and chilly temps Wednesday with a passing flurry possible

More school delays and cancellations Wednesday as a result of icy conditions in the aftermath of yesterday's wet snow.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Watch your step -- especially on untreated surfaces this morning, says FOX 5's Sue Palka. Anything that looks wet is likely icy.

Otherwise it's a cold, blustery and mostly sunny day although some scattered flurries could be seen flying around. Any flurries will be transported from the Great Lakes on winds that may gust to 30 mph in the afternoon. Expect a wind chill in the 30s as air temperatures will only rise to the low-to-mid 40s.

A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Very cold overnight again as we head for the low 20s and winds become light.

