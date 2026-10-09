The Brief Hurricane Isaias has intensified into a Category 3 storm as it moves toward landfall. Aircraft data shows maximum sustained winds reached 120 mph near the coast. Soaking rain is expected Sunday, threatening outdoor plans including the Army 10Miler and Commanders-Giants game.



Hurricane Isaias has intensified into a major Category 3 storm as it moves toward landfall, with its remnants expected to bring widespread, heavy rain to the D.C. region by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed the storm’s intensification Friday. Data gathered from Hurricane Hunter aircraft probing the core reveals maximum sustained winds have climbed to 120 mph as the system pushes closer to the coast.

RELATED: DC weather: Dry, mild Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias remnants Sunday

Hurricane Isaias reaches Category 3 as remnants threaten DMV with heavy Sunday rain

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect the hurricane to make landfall late Friday afternoon or early evening near Pensacola, Florida. Wind shear near the coast may slightly weaken the storm prior to landfall, but the system will track inland, weaken, and push its energy toward the mid-Atlantic.

While rain chances remain low on Saturday, showers will begin moving into the region late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Soaking rain is anticipated throughout much of the day Sunday, threatening outdoor plans including the Army 10Miler, the Commanders-Giants game, and the Annapolis boat show.

Models project widespread rainfall totals between 1 inch and 1.5 inches across the area before the remnants move out.