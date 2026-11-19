The Brief In a 4-3 vote on each measure, commissioners recommended denying the applications and permits. More than 100 people signed up to speak at the meeting. The proposals will still advance to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for consideration.



The Stafford County Planning Commission has recommended rejecting a massive data center proposal following an 11-hour public meeting that stretched from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

In a 4-3 vote on each measure, commissioners recommended denying the applications and permits for the project, which is proposed along the Kings Highway corridor.

The proposal calls for rezoning 1,400 acres from agricultural to heavy industrial use to build 37 data center buildings and 14 electrical substations.

More than 100 people signed up to speak at the meeting, and commissioners allowed everyone to be heard. Many residents stayed until the end of the session to hear the final vote.

RELATED: Massive data center proposal faces pushback from Stafford County residents

Opponents raised concerns about construction and the project's potential impact on farmland, the regional water supply, the Rappahannock River and historic areas near Ferry Farm, George Washington's childhood home.

Developers told the commission they are committed to mitigating those impacts and working with the community. They said that if all four projects are approved, the development could generate more than $268 million in revenue by 2036 and create nearly 1,200 jobs.

Despite the planning commission's recommendation for denial, the proposals will still advance to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stafford County Planning Commission recommends rejecting massive data center proposal