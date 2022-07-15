Hot, sunny Friday with highs in the upper-80s; chance for isolated storms

Hot, sunny and a little less humid Friday across the D.C. region with the chance for some isolated storms later in the day.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says highs temperatures will be around 88 degrees. There is a chance for some isolated showers and storms– particularly to the south and east of the District. Cappucci says they could start anywhere after 3 p.m. – but are expected to be few and far between.

The heat and humidity swell this weekend with temperatures close to 90 degrees and the chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity and storm chances remain into the start of the workweek.

Get the latest FOX 5 Forecast, and see local radars here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App