Hot, mostly sunny with some pop-up storms Thursday
(FOX 5 DC) - Rinse and repeat! It is the classic August Dog Day forecast featuring afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s feeling like 100, and some scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon into the evening.
Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert is once again in effect today. Sensitive groups are advised to minimize outdoor time.
The heat and humidity with daily scattered storms will continue through the weekend.
