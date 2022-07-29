Hot, humid with highs in the upper-80s Friday; possible severe afternoon showers and storms

A hot and humid Friday with the possibility of afternoon showers and storms across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says highs will be in the upper-80s. Cappucci says the heat and humidity could push the heat index values to near 100 degrees.

Showers and storms could begin moving through during the middle afternoon hours - likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cappucci says the greatest severe storm risk Friday looks to be focused around Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck where damaging winds and isolated tornado are possible.

Sunny in the upper-80s Saturday with isolated showers Sunday.