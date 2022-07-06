Hot, humid Wednesday with more strong storms possible across DC region

Hot and humid conditions Wednesday across the D.C. area with another round of potential severe weather as we head into the afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says Wednesday's storms should be scattered in nature with modeling continuing to suggest that the strongest storms will be south of the District. Be prepared for the storms to begin any time after 1 p.m. and lasting into the evening hours.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we will be under a marginal risk for severe weather today with the possibility for damaging winds and hail. The hot and humid day will feature high temperatures near 92 degrees.

Anderson says heavy rain is expected Thursday and Friday. Calmer weather conditions are expected once the weekend arrives with some sunshine possible by Sunday.

