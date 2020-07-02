Hot, humid Thursday; mostly sunny, dry with temperatures near 90 degrees

Another sunny, hot and humid day in the D.C. region Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says high temperatures should reach 90 degrees later today. The region will stay mostly dry but a passing shower is possible, Tucker says.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s on Friday with heat and humidity that could push the heat index values to around 100 degrees.

Advertisement

Temperatures near 93 degrees this Saturday for the Fourth of July with partly cloudy skies and pop-up storms possible.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5