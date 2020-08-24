Hot, humid Monday; PM storms possible

Summer temperatures are back Monday with heat and humidity and highs around 90 degrees.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says there is potential for scattered thunderstorms during the early evening hours.

Any storms in the region should head out during the second half of the evening and overnight hours.

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday Monday. Tropical Storm Laura, meanwhile, is forecast to move along Cuba's southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

