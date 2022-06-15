Hot, humid and sunny Wednesday across DC region with highs near 90 degrees
WASHINGTON - It will be hot, humid and sunny across the D.C. area Wednesday with temperatures near 90 degrees and the threat of a stray afternoon thunderstorm.
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says the morning will start off in the mid-60s. A mostly clear morning with some clouds – particularly to the west of the District. High pressure will bring up the humidity and the temperatures to around 90 degrees by the afternoon. Keep an eye out for a stray thunderstorm sometime during the mid-afternoon hours.
We are likely to see increasing clouds overnight in addition to thunder and lightning storms into the Thursday morning hours. After dry skies Thursday afternoon, we're expecting a second round of thunderstorms Thursday evening.
Temperatures in the 90s stick around until the end of the workweek. A sunny weekend with temperatures in the 80s ahead.
