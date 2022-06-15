Hot, humid and sunny Wednesday across DC region with highs near 90 degrees

It will be hot, humid and sunny across the D.C. area Wednesday with temperatures near 90 degrees and the threat of a stray afternoon thunderstorm.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says the morning will start off in the mid-60s. A mostly clear morning with some clouds – particularly to the west of the District. High pressure will bring up the humidity and the temperatures to around 90 degrees by the afternoon. Keep an eye out for a stray thunderstorm sometime during the mid-afternoon hours.

We are likely to see increasing clouds overnight in addition to thunder and lightning storms into the Thursday morning hours. After dry skies Thursday afternoon, we're expecting a second round of thunderstorms Thursday evening.

Temperatures in the 90s stick around until the end of the workweek. A sunny weekend with temperatures in the 80s ahead.

