Hot, hazy conditions continue through Tuesday

It’s do-over Tuesday! Today’s forecast is a copy and paste of Monday’s weather, complete with that milky-looking sky.

That high-level haze is smoke from the western wildfires and it may help to shave a degree or two off afternoon high temperatures. Plenty of sun will get through the haze and we expect afternoon temperatures to hit summer-like levels in the upper 80s to low 90s.



Wednesday stays hot, but scattered showers and storms in the Thursday-Friday time frame will help to ease temperatures back to the mid-80s.