Hot and sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s

We're changing seasons Wednesday! FOX 5's Sue Palka says instead of feeling like late spring it's a summer preview as afternoon temperatures head for the mid-to-upper 80s under sunny skies.

The morning starts out comfortably cool with pre-dawn temperatures in the 50s.

Our summer preview is just getting started and it looks like our first 90-degree day since last September could be on the way by the weekend. The humidity will be a bit more noticeable by then and a few pop-up storms can't be ruled out this weekend.

