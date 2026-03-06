DC weekend forecast: 70s return Sunday after cloudy, foggy week

The Brief Saturday highs climb into the low 60s. Sunday warms into the 70s with limited rain chances. Clocks spring forward early Sunday morning.



After a dreary week of clouds and fog, the D.C. region is finally set to see a warmer and brighter weekend.

Friday recap

Friday’s high temperatures are expected to top out near the seasonal average — around the mid-50s.

Clouds will linger through the day, and areas north and west of Washington could continue to see reduced visibility from fog early in the morning. Light sprinkles remain possible as a stalled frontal system hangs over the region.

Saturday: March 7

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Cloud cover may still mix with sunshine, but rain chances look limited during the day. The best chance for showers arrives late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Overall, Saturday is shaping up to be mild and manageable for outdoor plans.

Sunday: March 8

Sunday brings the biggest change.

Highs are expected to reach the 70s, marking a noticeable warm-up compared to earlier this week.

Any early morning showers should be brief, and conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on.

It’s also important to remember that Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning, meaning clocks move forward one hour.

The big picture

While colder air has kept temperatures in check across the immediate D.C. area, warmer air is building just to the south.

Southern Virginia reached 80 degrees Thursday — a sign that springlike warmth isn’t far away.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures could remain in the 70s, with a continued gradual warming trend.

What to expect

Not a washout weekend

Milder temperatures

Limited rain mainly late Saturday night

Warmer air sticking around into next week

Spring may not be fully here yet — but it’s getting closer.