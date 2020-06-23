Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered evening storms possible

It didn't take too long into the new summer season to cook up severe storms on a hot and humid Monday. Yesterday's storms produced plenty of tree damage, lightning and heavy rain. Unfortunately, we need to watch for more of the same beginning this afternoon.

FOX 5's Sue Palaka says Tuesday will be another warm and humid day as we climb into the upper 80s. We expect afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms to develop around 3:00 and wind down after sunset around 9 p.m. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain.

Looking ahead, we get a break from storms and high humidity on Wednesday, and most of the rest of the work week shouldn't be nearly as active as the first two days of the week.

