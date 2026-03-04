'State of the Plate': DC restaurant association provides update on industry conditions

The Brief The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington gave its "State of the Plate" report on Wednesday. They say things are volatile and vulnerable in the restaurant industry, but they are cautiously optimistic. Some of the biggest challenges faced by restaurants are high rents, labor costs and federal layoffs, all on top of slower foot traffic, due in part to immigration enforcement.



The restaurant industry in D.C. is still recovering from a rough 2025.

After record closures and slower foot traffic last year, the restaurant association provided an update Wednesday on how things look moving forward.

Big picture view:

Many popular restaurants across the D.C. have closed their doors this year, in part due to rising rents.

On Wednesday, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington gave its "State of the Plate," saying things are volatile and vulnerable in the restaurant industry, but they are cautiously optimistic.

What they're saying:

"Eating outside the home is a trend that's increased and stayed thru a generation so while things are tough right now, people are not - there's no trend showing people are eating at home more. My mother wouldn't like that, but as a restaurant owner, I like that," said Rock Harper, owner and chef of Queen Mother's Restaurant.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington spent much of 2025 working with the D.C. Council to slow down the tipped minimum wage increases that were supposed to go into effect with Initiative 82.

They say that will save their businesses close to $1 billion over the next decade.

They also say that's the reason why as many restaurants as predicted didn't close their doors in 2025, with 102 shutting down last year, and 109 opening up.

Dig deeper:

Some of the biggest challenges faced by restaurants right now, according to their data, are high rents, labor costs and federal layoffs. All that comes on top of slower foot traffic, due in part to immigration enforcement.

"All of those have impacted restaurants last year and ice is still present so we're still working with our restaurants to provide legal services and advice to get through interactions with ice officials," said Shawn Townsend with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Traditionally, summer in D.C. is one of the slowest seasons, but this year, they're hoping that will all change with the many events planned for America 250.