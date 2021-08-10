High temps, humidity bring heat advisory for Wednesday

The big headline in today’s weather forecast is the Heat Advisory that will be in effect for the region this afternoon and evening.

That means the combo of high temperatures in the mid-90s and stifling humidity will create "feels like" temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.



The storm threat today does not look as widespread as yesterday’s intense and damaging storms. Even so, pop-up storms cannot be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk for isolated severe storms.

It may be even hotter as we finish up the workweek, and an Excessive Heat Watch for potential heat index temperatures up to 110 will be in effect on Thursday.



Take it easy outdoors today and know that relief from the heat looks to arrive by Sunday.