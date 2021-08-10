More than 70k power outages reported accross DMV as severe storms cause damage

Officials say more than 70,000 people are without power across the DMV as strong storms continue to pound the area with heavy rain and wind.

The storms have caused serious damage across Northern Virginia and D.C., even taking down power lines on Central Avenue in Landover. The mess created delays between I-495 and Harry S. Truman Drive.

Several lightning strikes sparked fires and caused damage to homes around the area as well. A two-alarm fire sent residents running at an apartment building in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Trees were also brought down in several neighborhoods. Homes were covered with tree limbs and debris in the 900 block of Burns Street NE.

The Storm Prediction Center had outlooked much of the region for the "Marginal Risk" of severe storms. That means only a few of the evening storms are expected to produce damaging wind gusts. The threat for storms should diminish after sunset.

Winchester Street in Warrenton, Va. is closed in the area of Patrick Ryan Way and Forbes Court due to trees on the power lines which are on the roadway. Officials say they are not sure when it will be reopened.

A massive tree also went down on a home in the 1100 block Chaplin Street SE. DC first responders say no one was injured.

