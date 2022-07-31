Heavy afternoon rain possible Sunday across parts of DC region

Warm temperatures with the threat for heavy afternoon rain across parts of the D.C. region Sunday.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says highs will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon storms could begin to move in sometime after 1 p.m. and could last through the evening hours. Cappucci says the showers will be mainly seen to the south and west of the District and could bring about a half inch of precipitation.

The heat and humidity will return as we head into the workweek with temperatures in the 90s by Tuesday.