Heat wave continues Wednesday with possible afternoon thunderstorms

The forecast for Wednesday will sound very familiar! You've heard it most of the week.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's another hot and humid day with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The good news is that the storm threat today is minimal so anything that does form will be isolated.

Today will likely be day 13 of our heatwave. We expect to hit the low 90s in DC and upper 80s in the suburbs. It will feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity.

Be sure to take frequent breaks from the heat if you have to spend a lot of time outside today!

