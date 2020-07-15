Heat wave continues Wednesday; dry skies with highs in the low-90s

Our hot streak of 90 degree days in the District is now at 19 and counting!

It looks like we add day 20 today as the temperatures range between the upper-80s to low-90s. While it’s a hot day with plenty of sunshine, the humidity remains reasonable for mid-July. No thunderstorms are anticipated today either.

The July heat wave rolls on and may feature even hotter high temperatures as we look ahead into the extended forecast.

