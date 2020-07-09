Heat wave continues Thursday with highs in the 90s; isolated storms possible

The heat wave continues and today we likely mark two weeks at or above 90 degrees in D.C.! It will come with another big serving of humidity again Thursday making it feel even warmer than Wednesday.

Today, the storm threat for much of the area looks minimal, but a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The better chance of seeing showers and storms will be southeast of D.C. where a low pressure moving along the North Carolina coast will spread rain and gusty winds.

This same system has the potential to become a tropical depression or our sixth named storm of the season which would be Fay. If you have plans to head to the coast you will want to keep an eye on this storm which will spread potentially heavy rain and gusty winds to the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware beaches on Friday depending on its track. Whether or not it becomes tropical, be prepared for showers or rain on Friday especially along and east of the Chesapeake Bay over to the coast.

