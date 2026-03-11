Husband, wife dead after fire engulfs house in Harford County

article

The Brief An elderly couple was killed when their house caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Their son was able to escape by jumping out of a window. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



An early morning house fire in Havre de Grace claimed the lives of an elderly couple on Wednesday.

What we know:

Firefighters found two victims in a second-floor bedroom after arriving to find a house completely engulfed in flames on Erie Street around 1:15 a.m.

The homeowners who died in the fire have been identified as a 73-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife.

Officials say the couple's son escaped after waking to the sound of a smoke alarm, kicking out the window of his second-floor bedroom and jumping to safety. He was not injured.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts break for the victims and their loved ones," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "In this case, a working smoke alarm alerted the surviving occupant and gave him the critical seconds needed to escape. Tragically, two others were unable to escape."

"This heartbreaking incident reminds us that while smoke alarms save lives, every second counts in a fire. We urge everyone to make sure smoke alarms are working and to have and practice a home escape plan."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but officials say it originated in the first-floor living room.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Havre de Grace Police Department.



