Heat, humidity returns Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s; isolated evening storms possible

The heat and humidity return to the D.C. region Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s and the chance for isolated evening storms.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a calm start to the day with seasonal summer temperatures rising into the afternoon hours. Highs around 88 degrees are expected with some areas seeing temperatures closer to 90.

A warm front pushing in from the south could bring a few pop-up storms by the mid-afternoon and evening, Anderson says. Some of these isolated storms have the potential to become severe.

Hot and humid temperatures in the low-90s are expected Thursday with another chance for afternoon and evening storms.