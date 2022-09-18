Heat, humidity return to DC region Sunday; Cool down expected later in the week

Summer-like condition are returning to the D.C. region Sunday, as it will warm, humid, and sunny.

Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 60s, making it a mild start to the day, but temperatures will rise throughout the afternoon to the mid 80s.

The humidity will also build in throughout the day, making it a sticky Sunday for the D.C. region.

The hot temperatures and humidity will stick around for Monday, and some rain showers are possible to areas west of D.C. in the afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the week will be near or at 90 until Thursday, before we're in for a big cool down on Friday.

Fall begins on Thursday!