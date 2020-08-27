Heat, humidity back Thursday; chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms

The heat and humidity are back Thursday after a brief break on Wednesday.

Under sunny skies, temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with heat index temperatures between 100-105 degrees. Be sure to pace yourself if you need to spend significant time outside today.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says there is also a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which could have strong winds and heavy rain.

Friday looks to bring similar conditions to today, and on Saturday we anticipate the remnants of Hurricane Laura to bring rain and thunder thunderstorms as it crosses our area. Right now Sunday looks terrific!

