Heat and humidity Friday with highs in the 90s; scattered afternoon thunderstorms

It's the last Friday of August and it's shaping up to go out with another big helping of summertime swelter.

We also expect a more active late day as scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and possibly well into the late evening.

Temperatures will be toasty, rising to the upper 80s and low 90s. With plenty of humidity, a few of the storms may produce heavy rain.

More rain is expected as the remnants of Laura cross our area on Saturday. Showers arrive during the morning, but the heaviest rain and potentially gusty thunderstorms are forecast to arrive during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday still looks dry, comfortable and a great day to get outdoors.

