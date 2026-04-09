Man whose pull-up burst water pipe at George Mason University comes forward

The Brief A man doing a pull-up on a water pipe burst it, flooding a parking garage on George Mason University’s Arlington campus. Police released video to identify him, but he contacted authorities within hours, admitting responsibility. He could still face penalties as he works to cover potentially thousands of dollars in damage.



A stunt gone wrong sparked an investigation, but the man responsible is already owning up to his actions.

What we know:

George Mason University police released a video showing a man doing a pull-up on a water pipe, which burst and flooded a parking garage on the Arlington campus last month.

He and the group of people he was with scattered as water started pouring from the ceiling.

Police released the footage in hopes of identifying the suspects, but the man called just hours later to admit that he was the one in the video.

He said he is not a student at George Mason University and is not from the DMV, but he was just visiting with friends. Police have not identified the man, and he has not been charged.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the fact that he came forward made a big difference.

"There could be serious consequences; misdemeanors, potentially even felonies like destruction of property. But while this was clearly a mistake and bad decision-making, taking responsibility helped."

What's next:

The case remains under investigation as he works to pay for the damage, which could cost thousands of dollars.