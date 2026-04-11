Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on MLK Jr Highway in Prince George’s County
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PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Prince George’s County, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Landover Road and Martin Luther King Jr Highway for a reported crash.
Police said the crash involved a single vehicle.
The driver, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
More details may be released as police continue to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using information from Prince George’s County Police.