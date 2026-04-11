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Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on MLK Jr Highway in Prince George’s County

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Published  April 11, 2026 7:57am EDT
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC
article

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD - APRIL 15: A Prince George's County police cruiser is seen on Monday April 15, 2019 in Prince George's County, MD. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County.
    • The crash happened early Friday at MLK Jr Highway and Landover Road.
    • Police have not released details on what caused the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Prince George’s County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Landover Road and Martin Luther King Jr Highway for a reported crash.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle.

The driver, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

More details may be released as police continue to investigate.

The Source: This article was written using information from Prince George’s County Police.

Prince George's County