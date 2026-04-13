Naked burglar arrested in Centreville after police stakeout: officials

The Brief Police arrested 21-year-old Sedrick Walker in Centreville after spotting him naked during a surveillance stakeout and tracking him with drones. Walker is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and indecent exposure, and is being held without bond. The arrest follows earlier incidents where a naked suspect was caught on camera trying to break into a home.



Officials announced the arrest of a naked burglary suspect in Centreville on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Early Monday morning, police say they were conducting a stakeout in Centreville when a detective monitoring surveillance cameras spotted a naked man walking nearby.

Detectives tried to stop the naked man, but he fled on foot.

Drones were deployed to assist in tracking the suspect. He was seen jumping a fence into the backyard of a home on Gatwick Square.

There, they were able to take Sedrick Walker, 21, into custody.

Walked was charged with multiple counts of Burglary, Attempted Burglary and Indecent Exposure. He's being held without bond.

The backstory:

Officers responded one morning earlier this month to a home on Palmerston Square for a report of a suspicious person.

According to Fairfax County police, a homeowner contacted authorities after receiving an alert from a home surveillance system. Video captured just after 5 a.m. showed a man approaching the rear sliding glass door of the home.

Investigators say the man was naked, with what appeared to be an article of clothing on his head.

Police say the suspect looked inside the home and tried to open the door. When he was unable to get inside, he ran off toward a nearby wooded area.

What's next:

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis will provide an update Monday afternoon providing details on the arrest.